Vickie Reynolds
Clarksville -
Vickie Reynolds, age 71, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 5 at McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:00pm and again Friday, March 6 from 9:00am until time of service at 1:00pm. Brother Ron Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Vickie was born August 16, 1948 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Charles and Ruby Bumpus Jackson. She was a homemaker and Presbyterian by faith.
Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Reynolds, and her son, Trevor Reynolds.
Special thanks to Nurses Amy Gilbert & Brandi Blodgett with Tennova Hospice, Dr. Greta Manning - Premier Medical Group, Dr. Jigar Shah - Clarksville Cancer Care, and Dr. Madan Jagasia, Dr. Frank Cornell, & Staff - Vanderbilt Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Memphis TN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020