Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Reynolds Obituary
Vickie Reynolds

Clarksville -

Vickie Reynolds, age 71, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 5 at McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:00pm and again Friday, March 6 from 9:00am until time of service at 1:00pm. Brother Ron Burgess will officiate. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Vickie was born August 16, 1948 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Charles and Ruby Bumpus Jackson. She was a homemaker and Presbyterian by faith.

Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Reynolds, and her son, Trevor Reynolds.

Special thanks to Nurses Amy Gilbert & Brandi Blodgett with Tennova Hospice, Dr. Greta Manning - Premier Medical Group, Dr. Jigar Shah - Clarksville Cancer Care, and Dr. Madan Jagasia, Dr. Frank Cornell, & Staff - Vanderbilt Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Memphis TN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now