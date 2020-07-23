1/1
Vincent "Big Ben" Garrard
1969 - 2020
Vincent "Big Ben" Garrard

CLARKSVILLE - He was born on March 19, 1969 to Frances Garrard Pettus and RC Leavell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tabitha Denise Garrard. Vincent was known by his family and friends as Ben. He was a person of faith and accepted Christ as his personal saviour and was affiliated with City on a Hill Church. Ben truly lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ben was self-employed and was the owner/operator of Ben's Lawn and Handyman Services where he was a general contractor and lawn maintenance. He enjoyed playing basketball, dominoes and spades. Ben never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved his community and will truly be missed by all. Ben received his education in the Montgomery County School System and was a part of the Graduating Class of 1987 at Northeast High School and on April 29, 2019, he was united in Holy Matrimony to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Ann DeSpain. On Monday, July 20, 2020, Ben answered God's beckoning call to cease from his earthly labors and entered into eternal rest at 11:55 p.m. at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Ben leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Elizabeth Ann DeSpain, Clarksville; daughters, Drisana Garrard, Nashville, TN; Anaya Melton, Clarksville; son; Jaden Nelson, Clarksville; his loving mother, Frances Garrard Pettus, Clarksville; father, RC (Sonya) Leavell, Clarksville; Sisters, Michelle (Tony) Hayes-Wilkerson, Clarksville, Tamisha L. Pettus, Clarksville and Termisha L. Pettus, Clarksville; Mother-in-law, Pyong DeSpain, Clarksville; Father-in-law, John W. DeSpain, Clarksville; Sister-in-law, Verna DeSpain Clarksville; Brother-in-laws: John DeSpain, Jr., Clarksville and Thomas DeSpain, Clarksville; Niece, Brianna Wilkerson, Clarksville; Nephews: Brandon Wilkerson, Clarksville, and DaQuan Orebo, Clarksville; Devoted Great Aunt, Winoa Ogan; Great-Niece, Kennedi Grinstead, Clarksville; God Daughter, Tytiana Torian, Clarksville; God Son: Benjamin Gentry; Devoted Friend, Robert Vance; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Saturday, July 25, 2020, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral
02:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lola McGee
Friend
