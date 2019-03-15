Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Violet Hyde
Violet Hyde

Clarksville - Violet Marie Hyde, age 102, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 while residing at Spring Meadows in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church.

Violet was born in Libertyville, IA on June 23, 1916 to the late Ruben and Cora Cubbage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard N. Hyde, three sisters, and six brothers. She is survived by two sons, Willard N. (Kitty) Hyde, Jr. of Richardson, Texas and Jerry (Ann) Hyde of Clarksville, Tennessee, five grandsons, and six great grandchildren.

Violet graduated from Libertyville High School and attended Parsons College in Iowa. She taught several years in the Jefferson County School System and in the American School Systems in Eta Jima, Japan and Aschaffenburg, Germany.

Violet married Willard N. Hyde on May 23, 1942 in Abilene, Texas. While he served in the U.S. Army, they traveled extensively to many places including Japan, Germany, Korea, and Viet Nam, and several military locations in the United States.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 and 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the day of the funeral at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Funeral will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and Great Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Children's Miracle Network. McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St., Clarksville, Tennessee is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
