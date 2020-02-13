|
|
Virdie Mae Nicholson Johnson
Henderson, KY - Virdie Mae Nicholson Johnson, 88, Henderson, KY, formerly of Clarksville, entered into her eternal rest Monday Feb. 10, 2020 in Henderson. Survivors include sons, Paul Johnson Jr. of Clarksville and Larry Johnson of Henderson; daughter, Glendora Bostic of Henderson; brother, Charlie Nicholson of Ashland City, TN; and a host of other relatives. Her life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church in Guthrie, KY. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation and wake services will be after 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville, KY is entrusted with care. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuary cares.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020