Virginia Ann Melton
Clarksville - Age 53 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
She was born November 20, 1965 in Clarksville to Frank and Jessie Tyler Melton, she is preceded in death by her father, Frank Melton and brother, Larry D. Tyler, Sr. She was a 1984 graduate of Northwest High School and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Spring Creek. She was a nurse for Dr. Michael C. Gunn.
She leaves to cherish her memories devoted daughter, Anaya Nechelle Melton; mother, Jessie Melton; sister, Patricia (Garland) Mixon; brother, Rev. Dwayne (Mary) Tyler all of Clarksville, TN; aunt, Annie Frances Dennis; uncle, Clayborn Tyler, Jr and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 16, 2019