Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Melton


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann Melton Obituary
Virginia Ann Melton

Clarksville - Age 53 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

She was born November 20, 1965 in Clarksville to Frank and Jessie Tyler Melton, she is preceded in death by her father, Frank Melton and brother, Larry D. Tyler, Sr. She was a 1984 graduate of Northwest High School and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Spring Creek. She was a nurse for Dr. Michael C. Gunn.

She leaves to cherish her memories devoted daughter, Anaya Nechelle Melton; mother, Jessie Melton; sister, Patricia (Garland) Mixon; brother, Rev. Dwayne (Mary) Tyler all of Clarksville, TN; aunt, Annie Frances Dennis; uncle, Clayborn Tyler, Jr and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now