McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
1937 - 2019
Virginia Bondurant Obituary
Virginia Bondurant

Alpine, AL -

Virginia Brewer Bondurant, age 81, of Alpine, AL, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Virginia entered into this life on September 30, 1937 in Paducah, KY to the late Hobert and Myrtle Seavers Brewer. She was a Methodist.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bondurant; grandson, David Van Horn, and daughter-in-law, Mindy Bondurant.

Survivors include her children; James (Terry) Bondurant, Thomas Bondurant, Cynthia Ann (Jerry) Trahan, and Anna Marie (Mark) Robinson, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
