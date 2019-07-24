|
|
Virginia Clair Southgate-Musgrove
Trenton - Virginia Clair Southgate-Musgrove, 90, of Trenton, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Virginia was born on September 30, 1928, in Long Island, NY.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, from 9:00 until 11:00 AM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Inurnment will be Monday, July 29, at 1:00 PM, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.
Virginia was a retired Accountant. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and Rakkasans 187 Association.
In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Southgate; four brothers; and one sister.
Virginia is survived by her husband, James Musgrove; daughter, Helen McDonald (James David) Williams; step-son, Jack (Karie) Musgrove; two step-grandchildren, Amanda and Nicole; and three step-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville 50+ Activity Center, 953 Clark Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 24 to July 28, 2019