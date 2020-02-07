Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Coates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Coates Obituary
Virginia Coates

Clarksville - Virginia Coates, 81 of Clarksville, TN passed away on February 5, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held for Ms. Coates and her late husband Larry Coates, Sr.; will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. They will both be laid to rest a Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.

Ms. Coates was born in Louisville, KY on December 12, 1938, daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis Sommerville. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Bratger.

She was a homemaker and a Presbyterian.

Survivors include her sons, Wayne, Edward, Timothy Coates; and granddaughter, Virginia Ann Coates.

Online condolences can be made at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now