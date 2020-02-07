|
Virginia Coates
Clarksville - Virginia Coates, 81 of Clarksville, TN passed away on February 5, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held for Ms. Coates and her late husband Larry Coates, Sr.; will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. They will both be laid to rest a Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Ms. Coates was born in Louisville, KY on December 12, 1938, daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis Sommerville. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Bratger.
She was a homemaker and a Presbyterian.
Survivors include her sons, Wayne, Edward, Timothy Coates; and granddaughter, Virginia Ann Coates.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020