Clarksville - Heaven's gates opened and welcomed Virginia Lee Crawford, age 90, in on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her Fieldstone Place residence. Oh what a party to see all who went before her.



A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 in the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson, with Rev. Melissa Wayland officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 12 until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.



Virginia, who was one of six children, was born September 11, 1928 in Hodges, AL and was preceded in death by her parents Ada and George "Cap" West, her husband Allen Crawford along with her siblings Donald (Nita) West, Helen (Jerry) Ayers, Mildred (Jerald) Kennedy, and Edison (Bobbie) West.



Virginia is survived by her daughter and only child, Janice (Chris) Schroeder; her beloved grandson, Cy, sister, Jo (Lynn) Cathey; sister-in-laws, Jeanette Crawford, Dottie Wilson and brother-in-law, James Wilson.



While working in her parents' café she met railroad man Allen Crawford who charmed her for a date which eventually led to their leaving Hodges unmarried and travelling that day to be married by a Baptist minister in Belmont, Mississippi. In time they ended up settling in Jackson, Mississippi. Later in her married life she decided to become an LPN. It had been years since she had been in a classroom but with late nights of studying she persevered by graduating and passing the state board test. She then worked for one of the hospitals and went on to a doctors office. After several years she "retired" from nursing to have more time with her family.



She and Allen moved from Jackson to Clarksville to be with their daughter and son-in-law, and then became members at Madison Street United Methodist Church. Once her beloved grandson, Cy was born, she was ready to keep him for the 1st year of his life. As he grew, a lot of time was spent following Cy's football, basketball, and baseball games. Virginia was a fixture at Clarksville High games and was lovingly called MaMa by all.



While living at Fieldstone, she was awarded the "Best Laugh" Oscar at the 1st Annual Oscar Awards. She was a "Sparkplug" there and made many friends. She was funny and really had a "No Filter" personality which everyone got a kick out of.



She will be missed!



Pallbearers will be Larry Ayers, Brett Ayers, Keith Kennedy, Mike Kennedy, Owen Schroeder III, and Troy Schroeder.



