Virginia Elizabeth Twigg
Clarksville - Virginia Elizabeth Twigg, 97, of Clarksville, TN, died on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Limestone Health Facility in Athens, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Twigg, of 72 years.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.
Virginia was an administrative assistant at Trane for 25 years. Her hobbies included gardening and needlework. Some of her needlework projects won awards. She was also a former member of First Baptists Church of Clarksville.
She is survived by one son, two daughters, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
