Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Parker


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Parker Obituary
Virginia Parker

Clarksville - Age 89 passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Private Service. Interment Cove Haven, Lexington, KY. Memorial service will be held a later date.

She was born October 18, 1930 in Lexington, KY to James Whiting and Lottie Paker Whiting. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, L.V. Whiting, Barbra Whiting and Janet Whiting Vanhorn and brother, J. P. Whiting.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, daughter, Scarlet Diane Jenkins; sons, Otis (Jean) Parker, Robert Drake Parker, Jr all of Clarksville, TN and Micheal Ray Parker, Battle Creek, MI; brother, J.W. Whiting, Lexington, KY and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -