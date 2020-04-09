|
|
Virginia Parker
Clarksville - Age 89 passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Private Service. Interment Cove Haven, Lexington, KY. Memorial service will be held a later date.
She was born October 18, 1930 in Lexington, KY to James Whiting and Lottie Paker Whiting. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, L.V. Whiting, Barbra Whiting and Janet Whiting Vanhorn and brother, J. P. Whiting.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, daughter, Scarlet Diane Jenkins; sons, Otis (Jean) Parker, Robert Drake Parker, Jr all of Clarksville, TN and Micheal Ray Parker, Battle Creek, MI; brother, J.W. Whiting, Lexington, KY and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020