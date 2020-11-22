1/1
Virginia Quick

Clarksville - Virginia Quick, age 97, of Clarksville departed from her Earthly life on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1923, in Montgomery County to Will S. and Ada May Dixon. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Willie Mai Reimels.

Survivors are her children, Linda (Paul) McCaslin, Nancy (Rick) Whitfield, and John Quick. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kathryn (Adam Fotiades) Whitfield, Melissa (Robert) Sisneros, and John Paul (Natalie) McCaslin along with five great-grandchildren.

Virginia was a member of Rye's Chapel United Methodist Church. She attended Austin Peay Normal School and was first employed as a secretary during WWII at Camp Campbell, KY. She later was executive secretary at the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and retired from APSU after working for ten years at Emerald Hill Alumni Center. Following retirement, Virginia received from the Clarksville Council of Community Services the Dr. Ed Atkinson Volunteer of the Year Award in 2002 for her help with Urban Ministries SafeHouse.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10001 or online at alzfdn.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
