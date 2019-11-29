|
Virginia Sawyer
Brentwood - Virginia Amos Brock Sawyer of Brentwood, TN, November 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents James and Zelah Amos, husbands Allen E. Brock, Sr., Carl C. Sawyer, son James Lee Brock, brother Robert Amos, granddaughter Tammy Brock, step grandson Michael Sawyer.
Survived by son Allen E. Brock, Jr., daughter in law Bonnie Brock, brother Jim (Jo) Amos, sister in law Jean Amos, niece Jenny Reiber, nephews Jimmy, Timmy, Bobby and Chris Amos, grandchildren Trey, Adam and Charlie Brock, Elizabeth Taft, Katie Moore; stepchildren, Mike and Pat Sawyer, Betsy Richardson, and seventeen great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Virginia was born in Missouri and moved to Tennessee with her family as a teen. She graduated from West High School in Nashville and worked for Radiology Associates for many years. She lived a long life devoted to her family and enjoyed many hobbies and varied interests. As a member of Judson Baptist Church for many decades, she enjoyed numerous close friendships with the Judson Jewels. A talented artist, she delighted in gifting others with her creativity, especially her paintings. In her retirement she enjoyed many travels and adventures, enjoying life to the fullest. She will be remembered for the care and concern she showed in each of her loved one's lives.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Nephews and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a contribution in her memory to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220 Kansas City, MO, 64131 https://pkdcure.org/make-a-donation/
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019