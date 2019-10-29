Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vondel Ireland Kozee


1937 - 2019
Vondel Ireland Kozee Obituary
Vondel Ireland Kozee

Clarksville - Vondel Ireland Kozee, 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in his own home, after a long-fought illness.

Vondel was born in 1937 in West Virginia to the late Ernest and Eva Elliott Kozee, whereafter the family relocated to the Ashland, KY area. Vondel is also preceded in death by two brothers, Austin and Thomas; three sisters Carol Thacker, Lydia Clay of Northport Al, Delores Short; and, dear friend, Winston Short of Grayson KY.

Career-wise, Vondel was a true patriot who served resolutely in the U.S. Army against foreign threats to American liberties abroad both in Europe and in Asia; and, later with federal civil services at Ft. Campbell KY for a combined 45+ years. At home he was known for his good humor, love of nature, and expertise with antique timepieces. Loved and respected by all who knew him, Vondel will be greatly missed.

Vondel is survived by his wife of over 50 years Helga H. Kozee, his beloved son, Michael Kozee, Ph.D. (and wife Soraya) of Wheaton IL and four grandchildren. Also surviving him are his sister Betty of Vista CA, aunt Mary Sennich of Marblehead OH, brother in-law David Clay, brother in-law Harry Thacker, sister in-law Donna Kozee of Sandy Hook, KY, five nephews and three nieces.

A Celebration of Life in Vondel's honor, with close friends and family, will be conducted by Bro. Jerry Steele at Memorial Baptist Church, Highway 48, Clarksville, at a date to be later conveyed.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
