Walker Albert McCutcheon
Clarksville - Walker Albert McCutcheon, age 70, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his residence.
Walker was born October 10, 1948, in Hohenwald, TN. His family moved to Toledo, OH in 1954 and to Clarksville in 1962.
Walker graduated from Clarksville High School in 1966 and Austin Peay State University in 1970, with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. He completed his Master of Arts in Education Administration at APSU. He also did some post-Masters work in the education field.
Walker was employed by the Fort Campbell School System, teaching middle and high school social studies. He was the In-School Suspension teacher at Wassom Middle School and served several years as Vice President of the Fort Campbell Education Association. He retired in 2009, after 39 years of service.
Walker was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church. He served as liturgist, usher, and participated in other service activities.
He loved movies, music, playing golf, and was an avid reader. He was a passionate Elvis and Burt Reynolds fan. He attended an Elvis concert and a Burt Reynolds movie premier.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 6, at 2:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Stephen Sauls and Rev. B.J. Brack officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, April 6, from 1:30 PM until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. McCutcheon is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Barnes McCutcheon; brother and sister-in-law, James and Betsy Jacobs of Plano, TX; three nephews, David Jacobs of Houston, TX, Jeff Jacobs of Dallas, TX, and Larry Jacobs of New York; niece, Maggie Moore of Dallas, TX; godson, Johnny Michael Ransdell of Clarksville; and devoted cats, Ebony, Sparky, and Blackie.
Pallbearers will be George Mickle, Mike Fletcher, Bob Fort, Dennis McGee, J.C. Keller, and Robert Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarksville High School's 1966 class members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale United Methodist Church, 1751 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Walker requested a special acknowledgment be made to Ken and Ellinor Atkins for the role they played in his life, beginning as his MYF counselors New Providence United Methodist Church when he was 14 years old. Ken continued to be a mentor and role model until Walker's death.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019