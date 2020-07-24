1/1
Wanda "Hudden" Clardy
1944 - 2020
Wanda "Hudden" Clardy

Clarksville - Age 76 of Clarksville passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Viewing Saturday, July 25, 2020 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

She was born May 20, 1944 in Clarksville to Willie Clardy and Annie Bell Hite Clardy. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents. She was a 1963 graduate of Historic Burt High School and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories sisters, Frances Quarles, Hopkinsville, KY and Bertha Scott, Clarksville, TN; brother, Russell (Cornelia) Clardy, Clarksville, TN, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Live streaming of funeral service 2:00p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Condolences to Wanda’s family. May Our Heavenly Father be with you during your time of grief
Diane Bramlett
Acquaintance
