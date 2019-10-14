|
Wanda Gene Burton Reynolds
Bland, VA - Wanda Gene Burton Reynolds of Bland, VA passed peacefully on to her eternal home, Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born October 11, 1942 to Robert Lorenza Burton and Ida Mae Kitts Burton, Wanda graduated from Bland High School Class of 1969. She continued her education at Radford University and touched the lives of many children as a teacher in Virginia, Korea and Tennessee. Wanda's love for Bland County and her heritage brought her back to her roots after her retirement. Before her illness, she actively participated in many local community and church activities.
Wanda leaves behind her love and soulmate of 30 years, Robert Reynolds and a host of cousins, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations to Hospice of Southwest Virginia, who have been a big part of Wanda's life the past few months, be considered and sent to them at 1155 N. 4th Street, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Burton Family Cemetery, 1849 Walkers Creek Road, Bland VA 24315 with Hospice Chaplain Jon Smith and Dr. Doug Hyndrich officiating.
Special thanks are extended to her loving caregiver, Barbara Sawyers, and the entire Hospice team who gave special care to Wanda while under their care. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the Reynolds family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019