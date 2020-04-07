Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda McCormick Obituary
Wanda McCormick

Adams - Wanda Russie McCormick, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 while at her home in Adams.

Wanda entered into this life on April 28, 1934 in McMinn County, Tennessee, one of five children to the late James Kennedy and Russie Hackler Kennedy. She was retired from a career in retail and also was a loving mother and homemaker for her family. She, along with her husband, were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville.

In addition to her parents and her husband of 58 years, Billy McCormick, Wanda was preceded in death by her siblings, Edsel (Eula) Kennedy, Emma Lou (George) Sadowski, and Martin (Polly) Kennedy. Survivors include her loving children, Sallie (Jimmy) Allen, Russ (Don Tanner) McCormick, and Stanley (Nancy) McCormick; and her brother, Marshall (Jo Anne) Kennedy. Wanda was also the proud and loving grandmother of twins Jake (Darcey) & Jeff (Sarah) McCormick, Jamie Allen, Kayla (Ryan) Schroering, David (Niki) Goosey, and Nicole (Todd) Lafnear, seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her friend and caretaker for the last seven years, Dorothy McLeskey.

Memorials are preferred to Centerstone. Condolences may be made to Wanda's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now