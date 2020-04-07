|
|
Wanda McCormick
Adams - Wanda Russie McCormick, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 while at her home in Adams.
Wanda entered into this life on April 28, 1934 in McMinn County, Tennessee, one of five children to the late James Kennedy and Russie Hackler Kennedy. She was retired from a career in retail and also was a loving mother and homemaker for her family. She, along with her husband, were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville.
In addition to her parents and her husband of 58 years, Billy McCormick, Wanda was preceded in death by her siblings, Edsel (Eula) Kennedy, Emma Lou (George) Sadowski, and Martin (Polly) Kennedy. Survivors include her loving children, Sallie (Jimmy) Allen, Russ (Don Tanner) McCormick, and Stanley (Nancy) McCormick; and her brother, Marshall (Jo Anne) Kennedy. Wanda was also the proud and loving grandmother of twins Jake (Darcey) & Jeff (Sarah) McCormick, Jamie Allen, Kayla (Ryan) Schroering, David (Niki) Goosey, and Nicole (Todd) Lafnear, seven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her friend and caretaker for the last seven years, Dorothy McLeskey.
Memorials are preferred to Centerstone. Condolences may be made to Wanda's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020