Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Parker Obituary
Wanda Parker

Clarksville - Age 58 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She was born December 4, 1961 in Pineville, LA to Ray and Elizabeth Howard Veal. She was a cosmetologist at Essence of Beauty.Wanda was preceded in death by her son Melvin Brown ,Jr, father Ray Veal, grandparents, Raymond Veal, Sr., Agnes Veal, Andrew Howard, Jr., Amy Howard and nephew DeAndre Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, children, Eugene Ryan, Jr, Ft. Worth, TX, Christopher Ryan, Lawton, OK, DeShauna Ryan, Oak Grove, KY and Michaela (Dakota) Carter, Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Arion Ryan, DeMarion Miller, Tajmahal Ryan, Autiana Govea, Christian Ryan, A'Kari Bates, Eugene Carl Ryan III, Malachi Ramon Walton, Derasia Nakia Ryan, Peyton Michael Christopher Ryan, Kaylee Elizabeth Ryan, unborn grandson Sebeysten Alexander Ryan, Christopher Ryan Jr., Caelim Ryan and one great grandson Nu'Saiyah Ryan; mother, Elizabeth Veal, Flint Michigan; sisters, Regina (Stanford) Simmons, Kimberly Howard, Sheryl (Monty) McKnight, Twila (Monroe) Murphy Jr., Stephanie (Tracy) Barton, Agness (Keyon) Shackleford all of Michigan; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews;companion, Prince Smalls;special friends Princess Lawson, Bertha Rufus, Tiffany Griffin, Lynn Williamson and Sabrina Norris.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -