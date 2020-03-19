|
Wanda Parker
Clarksville - Age 58 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was born December 4, 1961 in Pineville, LA to Ray and Elizabeth Howard Veal. She was a cosmetologist at Essence of Beauty.Wanda was preceded in death by her son Melvin Brown ,Jr, father Ray Veal, grandparents, Raymond Veal, Sr., Agnes Veal, Andrew Howard, Jr., Amy Howard and nephew DeAndre Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, children, Eugene Ryan, Jr, Ft. Worth, TX, Christopher Ryan, Lawton, OK, DeShauna Ryan, Oak Grove, KY and Michaela (Dakota) Carter, Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Arion Ryan, DeMarion Miller, Tajmahal Ryan, Autiana Govea, Christian Ryan, A'Kari Bates, Eugene Carl Ryan III, Malachi Ramon Walton, Derasia Nakia Ryan, Peyton Michael Christopher Ryan, Kaylee Elizabeth Ryan, unborn grandson Sebeysten Alexander Ryan, Christopher Ryan Jr., Caelim Ryan and one great grandson Nu'Saiyah Ryan; mother, Elizabeth Veal, Flint Michigan; sisters, Regina (Stanford) Simmons, Kimberly Howard, Sheryl (Monty) McKnight, Twila (Monroe) Murphy Jr., Stephanie (Tracy) Barton, Agness (Keyon) Shackleford all of Michigan; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews;companion, Prince Smalls;special friends Princess Lawson, Bertha Rufus, Tiffany Griffin, Lynn Williamson and Sabrina Norris.
