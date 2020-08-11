Wanda Sue Parker Albertia
Clarksville - Wanda Sue Parker Albertia, age 86 of Clarksville, went home to be with her Savior and Lord at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at McReynolds Nave and Larson Chapel, with the Rev. Cal Hampton and Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at the Sango Cemetery in Clarksville, TN.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at McReynolds Nave and Larson Chapel, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Sue was born October 7, 1933 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late James Herbert Parker and Margie Lillian Harris. She was also proceeded in death by her loving stepfather Carney Harris. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her half-brother, James H. Parker; half-brother, Richard Parker; and half-brother, Thomas Parker.
Sue, a fifth generation Clarksvillan; graduated from Clarksville High School in 1952, then attended college in Florida. In 1974, she was asked to become the first official female police officer in Clarksville, by then Mayor Charlie Crow. She graduated the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy the following year, being the only female in her class at the academy. Sue worked in many divisions of the Clarksville Police Department including Juvenile, Crime Prevention, Detective, and Special Operations. Sue retired from the Clarksville Police Department in 1995. A member of First Baptist Church, she was a member of the Pat Van Dyke Sunday School Class. She loved her retirement and spending time with her family.
Sue is survived by her son Jay Albertia; daughter-in-law Gena King Albertia; and her grandchildren, Preston Albertia, Taylor Albertia and Preslee Albertia, and her ex-husband Jim Albertia of Chesapeake, VA. Sue is also survived by her brother James William (Zoot) Parker; stepsister Jean Stephenson; brother, Rick Van Harris all of Clarksville.
Pallbearers will be made up of officers from the Clarksville Police Department. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Howard; Bill Carney; John Carney; Wayne Shelton; Jerry Witherspoon and Scott Kirkman. Special Honorary Pallbearers will be Carol Ussery and Cathy Nance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds Nave and Larson Funeral Home, (931) 647-3371. NaveFuneralHomes.com
