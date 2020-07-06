Warren May
Clarksville - Warren T. May, age 49 passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery with Deacon Dominic officiating.
He was born September 8, 1970 in Okinawa, Japan during his father's military duty. Warren was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He loved to ride jet skis, fish, kayaking, and being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles (Len) May; paternal grandparents; Charles and Sarah May of Pennsylvania; and maternal grandparents, Jose and Amalia Toves of Santa Rita, Guam.
He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Toves May; wife, Beverly May; daughter, Danielle May; sister, Maureen May Boles (Mike), niece; Katie Boles, and nephews, Mason and Carson Boles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com
to leave an online message for the family.