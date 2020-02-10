|
Wayne Darnell
Clarksville - Wayne Darnell, 90, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, peacefully at his home.
Wayne was born March 7, 1929, in Clarksville, TN to the late Andrew Jackson Darnell and Kathleen Johnston Darnell. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Francis Carol Darnell; his daughter, Zandra Lee Darnell; and his brothers, Robert Catlett Darnell and Laurine Stanley Darnell.
Wayne graduated from CHS in 1948. He was a lifelong member of New Providence Church of Christ. He was the president of Urban Farms, Inc. and started many businesses on his family land such as a grade A dairy farm, a mobile home park, New Providence outdoor flea market, etc. He leased to many different businesses, which did well for the family corporation. He was also part owner and manager of Royal York Hotel.
Wayne is survived by his son, David Wayne Darnell; his granddaughter, Amanda Darnell; and his two great grandchildren, Chrishtiana and Donavon.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020