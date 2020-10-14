Wena Hadley Rudolph Halliburton
Clarksville - Wena Halliburton, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.
Wena was born Wena Goodall Hadley in 1927 in Greenbrier, TN, to the late Elizabeth Dabney Hadley and the late Wade Henderson Hadley. She was the fourth of six Hadley children and was preceded in death by her brothers Wade Hadley, Edmund Hadley, and Richard "Dick" Hadley and is survived by her brother William "Bill" Hadley and sister Carolyn "Carrie" Hadley Malone. In her childhood, the family moved to Tobacco Road in Clarksville Tennessee. The Hadleys were anchors of the Ringgold Community and pillars of the Bethel United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay College. She often served as queen for student body events. She delighted in saying that the way she got to be queen was when they asked who wanted to be queen she would say "I do!" She wore the crown well.
She married John Rollow "Jack" Rudolph, Sr. (Sept 1925 - June 1979) in March of 1948 and welcomed four children, nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren to her family. She was a member, booster and supporter of all the activities important to her family including PTAs; the UMYF; the DAR; various little league, high school and Babe Ruth baseball organizations and the Madison Street United Methodist Church.
She adored being outdoors and spent many years of her life swimming in Ringgold Creek, hosting weenie roasts on the Red River and was often seen driving her John Deere tractor.
In 1998 she married John Halliburton (1922 - 2012) and added three step-children and spouses, seven step-grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren to her family. They were married for 14 joyful years.
She loved her adventures with her family, friends, sisters-in-law and the Lovely Ladies. She opened her home to anyone who needed a place to recover from a broken heart, make a fresh start or just needed to experience the joy of living with Wena. Her yeast rolls were legendary, her cornbread cannot be replicated and her zest for life was infectious.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 AM, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Jacob Malone officiating. Due to health concerns, the family kindly requests that attendees respect social distancing protocol.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who were a special part of our life for the past three years including Marie, Sandra, Wena, Vickie, Emma, Nikki, Jean, VeeVee, Julie and Teresa and the entire staff at Arcadia Senior Living Center.
She was loved unconditionally and will be greatly missed by her surviving family, including her children, Margaret (Bob) Petrone, Johnny (Janet) Rudolph, Wade (Carrie) Rudolph, Carolyn (Dave) Baar; grandchildren, John (Mindy) Rudolph, Katherine (Joe) Roberts, Rob (Alycia) Petrone, Claire (Mark) Speight, Spencer (Holley) Rudolph, Morgan (Jake) Wyman, Peyton Rudolph, Ella (Ben) Seidl, Emily Baar; and 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Madison Street United Methodist Church, Audio Enhancement Fund, 319 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; Bethel United Methodist Church, 3180 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042; or any worthy cause that you believe would touch her heart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
