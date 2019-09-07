|
Wendell Harrison
Clarksville -
Wendell Harrison age 81, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of life will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Hilldale Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again Monday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Wendell was born on September 1, 1938, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Banner and Eula Biter Harrison. He retired from Trane Company and was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Wilson and Herschel Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Durham Harrison; daughter, Donna (Bob) Davis, and grandchildren, Ashlyn Mae Davis and Lilah Rose Davis.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Hampton, Gary Bise, Kevin Bone, Peyton Bone, Terry Buckner, and Dawson Buckner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019