Cook-Webb Funeral Home
216 W Park St
Guthrie, KY 42234
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Monday, May 13, 2019
Chapel Hill Cemetery
Trenton, TN
Clarksville - Wesley Deason, age 90 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, May 9th at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville of natural causes.

He was born May 30, 1928 in Montgomery County, Tennessee the son of the late Hershel Wood and Sarah E. Dixon Deason.

He was a Christian by faith, and he retired from the Trane Company in Clarksville. He loved his family and enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, gardening and raising tobacco.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife Dorothy Newcomb Deason. He is survived by four sons David (Beth) Deason, Mark (Sherry) Deason, Hershel Deason all of Clarksville and Terry (Valerie) Deason of Columbia City, Indiana; five daughters Brenda (Billy) Sykes of Adams, Rebecca (Donnie) Johnson, Sheila (Randy) Harrison, Emily (Dwayne) Deien all of Clarksville and Patricia (Phil) Johnson of Keysburg, Kentucky; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Visitation with the Deason family will be on Sunday from 5:00 until 7:00 and again on Monday from 10:00 until funeral service time at 1:00 at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie with Carl Sims officiating. Interment will follow at the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Trenton.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 12, 2019
