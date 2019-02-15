Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Wiley (Billy) Horne Jr. Obituary
Wiley (Billy) Horne, Jr.

Chicago - Formally of Clarksville passed away February 10. 2019. He was born December 14, 1940 in Clarksville to Willey and Earline Bellamy Horne, Sr. He was a 1959 graduate of Burt High School. He was preceded in death by parents, wife Harry Katherine Horne; Grandson, Shawn Russell (Jacqueline); several siblings. He is survived by children: Jessie "Scoot" Stowe (Richard), Wiley Horne, III (Sacotta, deceased), Kenneth Horne (Debora), Kathy Horne, Carmen (Annette) Gentry, Teresa Horne, Jacqueline Russell (Benjamin), Carlene Porter (Darryl), 28 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday 5-8, Funeral Saturday 11am at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Casey Cemetery Oakwood, Tn. Hooker Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
