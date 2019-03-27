Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clarksville - Willard Douglas Nunn, affectionately known as "Coach Nunn", age 78, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Coach Nunn entered into this life on December 4, 1940 in Manchester, TN to the late Willard LB. Nunn, and Alice Elrod Conner. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School, class of 59, and was involved with both baseball, and football. Willard went on to attend and play football for Austin Peay State University. He was a dedicated employee to Trane Co. and retired after thirty-five years of employment. Coach Nunn was also a multi-term past President of IAM Local 1296, and very active in youth sports to include, Little League football, baseball, and basketball for many years. He loved nature, and his pets; Patches, and Bob.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his foster parents, Mr. and Mrs. CC Cornell, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Nunn.

Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Barbara Holmes Nunn; sons, Virgil (Debbie) Nunn, Doug Nunn, and Rocke (Ruth) Nunn; daughter, Roxanne (Mark) Birdsong; brother, Bill J. (Carolyn) Conner; grandchildren, Brandon Nunn, Jay (Alia) Nunn, Daniel (Lona) Nunn, Diane (Joe) Bachi, Ashlee (Jeremy) Davis, Alayna McWhirt, and Janice (Matt Clark) Nunn, and eleven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Clarksville, Montgomery County.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
