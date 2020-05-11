|
|
William B. Schaeffer, Jr.
Clarksville -
William Bernard Schaeffer, Jr. 93, went to be with his Lord Sunday, May 10, 2020.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Revs. Elizabeth Daniel and Tim Ferrell officiating.
Bill was born December 27, 1926 in Mobile, AL son of the late William Bernard Schaeffer, Sr. and Mary Ola Bond Schaeffer. Bill was a founding member of the New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church, he was a Mason, former Captain of New Providence Fire Department, he was a member of SAR and a Lt. with the Civil Defense Air Patrol. Bill was also a World War II Veteran of The United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Schaeffer, and son, Richard Schaeffer.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of seventy years and five months, Marie A. Yarbrough Schaeffer, daughters, Corliss Schaeffer, and Regina Anderson; grandchildren, Jason Schaeffer, Bethany Begnaud, Amanda Blain, and Melissa Voland; great-grandchildren, Sterling Begnaud, Cameron Begnaud, Brooklyn Begnaud, Abigail Blain, Lincoln Blain, and Allison Hightower.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Manna Café, or .
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Aseracare Hospice for their love and compassion towards Bill.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 11 to May 14, 2020