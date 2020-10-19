William Barfield Jr.
Erin - William Douglas Barfield Jr., age 68 of Erin, TN, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 with Bro. James Wyatt officiating.
The Barfield family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday.
William entered this life on August 27, 1952 in Nashville, TN, son to the late William Douglas Barfield Sr. and Ruth Proctor Barfield.
He spent his childhood in Joelton, TN, and was a graduate of Joelton High School, and Austin Peay State University. He was a member of UA Local 572 and retired from Cumberland TVA Fossil Plant. William worshiped his Lord Jesus Christ at New Haven Baptist Church in Dover, TN.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, and precious grandson Hudson Grey, and his much loved dog, Peppper.
Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend, Pamela J. Barfield, affectionately known as June by him. He also leaves behind his loving children; William "Cory" Barfield (Mary Beth), Michael "Dallas" Barfield (Kelley), Crystal Manners Scarborough (Ben), an Misty A Wyatt (James). He also leaves behind his grandchildren; Muranda, Alex, Emma, Cassie, Bret, Isabel, Madison, Aaron, Levi, Tori, Lilah, Willa, and little Oliver on the way. William also leaves his siblings, Nancy Elizabeth Cox (Roger), Sandra Borchard (Charles), Perry Barfield (Donna) and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bill was known far and wide as a kind and generous man with impeccable morals and irreproachable integrity. He loved people well and was deeply loved by many. He was Pops to every child at church. He had a smile, a story and a stick of gum for everyone he encountered. If you knew him at all, your life was better for it. He loved vintage cars collecting relics and antiques, gathering his family together for holidays, and going out of his way to make ordinary days extraordinary. He loved his wife and family and served them sacrificially every moment of his day. He was a hard worker, and a man of great character in every aspect of his life. The example he set for us all was one of a Christ like life, lived out to benefit others and never thinking of himself. He is deeply loved, and will be deeply grieved and missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.
Family and Friends will be serving as Pall Bearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
