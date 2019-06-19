William Boon



Clarksville - Mr. William Everett (Bill) Boon, age 86, died June 16, 2019 at Skyline Hospital Nashville. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Reverend Harriett Bryan and Reverend Jack Henton officiating.



Born on October 20, 1932, the Jackson Tennessee native was the son of the late Carl and Carolyn Bond Boon. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, JoAnne Boon, his daughters, Michele Padgett of Clarksville and Daniele McLaughlin (Francis) of Lebanon, Sister-in-law Helen Boon of Advance, NC, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl N. Boon, his grandparents and a beloved aunt Elizabeth Bond White of Jackson, TN.



Mr. Boon graduated from Jackson High school in 1950 and from Lambuth University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Boon's career was in the banking industry in Jackson, Fayetteville, and Nashville until his retirement in 1996 from First Tennessee Bank. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from First Tennessee Bank in 1997.



Mr. Boon was active in the United Methodist Church in every city in which he lived, was active in the Jaycees and Lions Club and was also a member of Country Clubs in Jackson, Fayetteville, and Brentwood, Tennessee.



Mr. Boon loved sports, travel, and working with Lambuth University as a trustee. Golf was his favorite sport.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Madison Street United Methodist Church for the F.U.E.L program or the .



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 19, 2019