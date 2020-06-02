William Clark



Clarksville - Age 88, passed away May 27, 2020 at his residence in Clarksville. He was born April 6, 1932 in Clarksville to parents, William and Fatima Haskins Clark. He was educated in Montgomery County Schools. He was retired from Trane Co. He was preceded in death by his wife Luella Henson Clark. He is survived by children, Billy Henson(Ann), Patricia Dix(Jimmy), Richard(Delma), William Wesley(Charlotte), Kenneth and host of grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 5-7pm with funeral Thursday 11am at Hooker funeral home.









