William Clark
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Clark

Clarksville - Age 88, passed away May 27, 2020 at his residence in Clarksville. He was born April 6, 1932 in Clarksville to parents, William and Fatima Haskins Clark. He was educated in Montgomery County Schools. He was retired from Trane Co. He was preceded in death by his wife Luella Henson Clark. He is survived by children, Billy Henson(Ann), Patricia Dix(Jimmy), Richard(Delma), William Wesley(Charlotte), Kenneth and host of grand and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 5-7pm with funeral Thursday 11am at Hooker funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved