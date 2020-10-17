William Cody Stanton
Clarksville - Michael Cody Stanton, age 37 of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19 with Rev. Larry Peters officiating.
The Stanton family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Monday afternoon at the funeral home.
Cody entered this life on April 28, 1983 in Clarksville, TN, son to Donald Stanton and Frances Street Stanton.
Survivors include his loving parents, his brother; Casey Stanton(Beverly), his nephew; Walker Stanton, and loving aunts; Judy Luna (Michael) and Brenda Tyler(Norman).
Serving as Pall-bearers will be Jason Moss, Luke Tyler, Dennis Smith, Jason Hodges, Norman Tyler, and Michael Luna.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
.