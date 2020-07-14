William "Billy" Cook Webb, Sr.



Guthrie - William Cook Webb, Sr. - Joyfully strode through Heaven's gates on July 13, 2020, at the age of 89. He watches lovingly over his wife of 59 years, Betty Tatum Webb and their children and spouses, William C. Webb Jr. and Julie, and Douglas Webb Power (Dee Dee) and Dean. Always 'Pepaw' to grandchildren Anna Grace Webb, Will Webb, and Madison Power.



He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Henry E. Webb Jr. and Douglas Cook Webb, his brother Henry E. Webb, III, as well as his paternal grandparents Henry E. Webb Sr. and Minnie Poindexter Webb and maternal grandparents J. W. Cook and Nannie Taylor Cook.



Affectionately known as Billy Cook, he was born on September 16, 1930, in Clarksville, TN. Following his graduation from Clarksville High School and the John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science in Nashville, Billy Cook joined the family businesses which were established in 1910. He worked alongside his brother and parents at Cook-Webb Furniture Store and as licensed funeral director and embalmer at Cook-Webb Funeral Home having been licensed for 52 years, in both KY and TN, from 1961 to 2013.



Billy Cook, a veteran of the Armed Forces, was of the Baptist faith having fellowshipped over the many years with dear friends at Guthrie Baptist Church.



Billy Cook was honored to have served for 32 years on the Board of Directors of Elkton Bank & Trust.



Pallbearers are: Carl Bibb, Bert Covington, Jr., Kevin Latham, Scott Marshall, Hank Malone, Henry Oliver II, Robert Poindexter, Mack Alexander, Lynn Conklin, Dean Power, and Bill Webb Jr.



Honorary pallbearers include: Mack Linebaugh, Jr., Howard Reid Dorris, Henry Camp Malone, Wayne Hall, Laurence (Buck) Teeter, Charles Martin, Otis Hackney, Ed Slack, Nick Mejia, Gary Traughber, and Bobby Watson.



A multi-generation, life-long resident of Guthrie, there was surely a joyful reunion as Billy Cook was greeted in Heaven by family and cherished friends, too numerous to list, but certainly not forgotten and always dear to Billy Cook.



Out of consideration for our dear friend's wellbeing at this time, there will be a graveside service at Highland Cemetery on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. officiated by Brother Kimbrough Simmons and Brother Dave Brown. A celebration of a life well-lived will be held later in the year.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Guthrie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 447, Guthrie KY 42234, or to the Robert Penn Warren Birthplace Museum, P.O. Box 525, Guthrie KY 42234.



Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him. James 1:12









