William Dannenmaier

Cumberland Furnace - A Graveside service was held Monday October 19, 2020 at the Cumberland Furnace Cemetery with Rev. Carl Jowers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would invite donations in his honor to B. H, Starks Memorial Community Center in Cumberland Furnace, P.O. Box 284, Cumberland Furnace, TN 37051.
William D. (Bill or Dr. D.) Dannenmaier, age 90 of Cumberland Furnace, TN, died on October 15, 2020.
He was born in St. Louis, MO on March 8, 1930 and educated through the St. Louis public schools and Harris Teacher's College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army, serving as a radioman and scout in the 15th Infantry Regiment in Korea. Returning home, he taught elementary school and completed a doctorate at Washington University in St. Louis with emphases on psychological testing, counseling and statistics.
Following completion of his doctorate, Dannenmaier became a wanderer, spending twenty years teaching at the university level in a number of colleges and universities. Leaving the university setting, he worked for the Army as a researcher and quality controller of research. Dannenmaier wrote and published numerous professional articles and several books.
Dannenmaier was proudest of his Combat Infantryman's Badge, the twenty years during which he volunteered a half-day a week as a counselor in mental health clinics, and his work as an Equal Opportunity Officer and advocate with the Department of Defense.
Dannenmaier was a world traveler. He loved the outdoors, seeing new places and every form of pastry. He never met a stranger. During his travels, the place he loved best was Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee. He retired to his home there in 1992 and divided his time between restoring his farmhouse, gardening and writing humorous essays. He loved his dogs and was known to line them up for pancakes. He was an active member of his community and proposed a July 4th fireworks display that turned into a yearly event.
He was a proud volunteer at the Hubert Starks Memorial Community Center in Cumberland Furnace.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Wilburn Dannenmaier, eight children, Chris Dannenmaier, Eric Dannenmaier (wife Maria), William Dannenmaier (wife Margaret), Laura Dannenmaier Dupuis (husband David), Lorene Dannenmaier Park (husband Christopher), Stephen Dannenmaier (wife Katie), Andrew Dannenmaier, and Megaera Dannenmaier Rye (husband Shane), thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
