William E. Watson



Clarksville, TN - Dr. William E. Watson, 76, of Clarksville, TN. died peacefully in his sleep on August 4, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He was born in Erie, PA and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1961. He earned a BA from Case Western University in 1965 and his MD from the University of Louisville in 1969. He held a private practice, practiced emergency medicine, and worked in public health. William also served in the Navy, in the FL and TN National Guards and retired from the Army reserves as a Gulf War Veteran. He was a life-long HAM radio enthusiast and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. William is preceded in death by his parents William and Gabriella Watson and his loving wife, Alice M. Watson. He is survived by His daughter Amy (Murry) Turbeville of Panama City, FL; his son Michael (Cheryl) Watson of Ashland City, TN; His grandchildren Dorothy Wisniewski of Northfield, MN; Brian Wisniewski of Pensacola, FL; and Clara Watson of Ashland City, TN. Visitation will be on Aug 13th at 6:00p at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City FL. Service will be on Aug 14th at 11:00a at Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Panama City FL. Burial and ceremonies will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Panama City, FL.









