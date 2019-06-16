Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
William Elliot (Bill) Graham


1957 - 2019
William Elliot (Bill) Graham Obituary
William (Bill) Elliot Graham

Clarksville - William Elliot Graham (Bill) passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 at his residence in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Bill was born on May 2nd, 1957 in La Plata Maryland to Virginia Elliot Graham and Ellis C. Graham. After his father's death, his mother moved to Masontown, W.Va. where she married Lloyd Nuce and between them raised both Bill and his sister Betty. Bill came to Clarksville through his service in the military at Fort Campbell and went to school at APSU. He was one of the first hired as a machine operator at Thun, Inc. and the last to leave when it was restructured.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Kati Elizabeth Graham, his sister Betty Gene Graham, niece Jennifer Graham, great nephew Caleb & great niece Cameryn. He loved fishing, UT football, fireworks and his old Ford truck. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 16, 2019
