William Fay Reason
Castalian Springs, formerly Bumpus Mills, TN - age 68, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be Friday, May 10th at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Potts officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 10th from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 11th at 3:00 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery, Green Hill Road, Bumpus Mills, TN 37028, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Mr. Reason was born December 28, 1950 in Bumpus Mills, TN to the late Jessie Otis Reason and Effie Mae Sumner Reason. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by granddaughter, Daphne Faith Reason; brothers, Jessie Lloyd "Bull" Reason, James Luther "Sonny" Reason, and Robert Ray Reason; and sister, Gala Sue Stimpson. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Kay Shawl Reason; son, William Fay "Billy" Reason, II (Verna) of Tennessee Ridge; daughters, Donna Renee Ray (Joey Reynolds) of Tennessee Ridge, Tabbitha Michiel Hamilton of Waverly, and Rebecca Estell Conley (Charles) of Castalian Springs; sisters, Betty Jean Earhart of Bumpus Mills and June Hurst (Cary) of Weaver, AL; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 10, 2019