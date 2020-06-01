William H. "Bill" Gupton
Clarksville - William H. Gupton "Bill", age 88, of Clarksville, TN, peacefully passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Bill is from a fourth-generation Clarksville, TN family and lived a long and simple life in the Hickory Point community. As a very young man, he learned to work hard and to take on whatever job was available to support himself. Bill never met a stranger and was always available to assist a friend. His family, friends, and colleagues would say, "helping other people was Bill's way to success."
Bill served as a surveillance inspection leader at Fort Campbell, KY for 14 years of his 32-year Civil Service career. Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 for an overseas tour in Tripoli until 1956. When Bill returned home, his military training and technical skills led him to work in several specialties before his tenure with the Department of Labor and retired in 1981.
Early in his retirement, Bill enjoyed raising cattle, growing vegetables, woodworking, and hunting. He was an amazing carpenter and used those talents to build his own house. Bill is a member of First Baptist Church and is a member of Masonic Lodge 89, as well as the Clarksville and Fort Campbell Shriners and Moose Club.
Just five days prior to Bill passing, he lost his love of 35 years, Doris Marie Peplow. The two families feel comforted knowing they are eternally at peace together.
Bill was born May 27, 1932, in Hickory Point, TN, to the late Bessie Crotzer and Lewis Gilmer Gupton. He married Virginia Guess until 1966. He is survived by his son, Wade Robert (Nancy) Gupton; his grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, William Ellis Gupton, Robert Brooks Gupton; siblings, Catherine Gupton Grissom, Lewis Gilmer Gupton, Jr., and June Gupton (Larry) Mastracci; Marie's family, Shari (Stan) Newell, Christopher (Autumn) Newell; their two girls, Annabelle and Allianne; Chandra (Will) Sullivan and Ric (Erika) Uhler; their son, Kenny; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and Marie, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Gwen Gupton; two sisters, Dorothy Gupton (Herbert) Swaffer and Betty Jean Seifer; brother-in-law, Gordon Grissom; sister-in-law, Pricilla Gupton; and Marie's daughter and son-in-law, Teri and David Uhler.
Graveside Service will be held at a later date, at Davidson Cemetery, in the Hickory Point community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or JRDF, Waco, TX.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.