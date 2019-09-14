|
William "Bill" Hall
Clarksville - Mr. William "Bill" Taylor Hall, age 57, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday September 9, 2019. Mr. Hall was born February 8, 1962, in Waverly, TN, to Taylor Hall and Ann Patterson Hall. Bill spent many years in the home building industry and more recently was employed by Trans Am Trucking.
He is survived by Janet Hall and their children:
Brittney Valentine (Adam) of Murfreesboro, TN, Taylor Hall and Jacob Hall of Clarksville, TN, Parents: Taylor Hall and Ann Katherine Patterson Hall, Waverly, TN, Granddaughter: June Blake Valentine, Murfreesboro, TN, Sister: Leigh Ann Lilly (Jeff), Lawrenceburg, KY, and Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10AM -12PM at the Waverly United Methodist Church with a memorial service to follow at 12 PM. Pastor Larry Riley and Pastor Chris Smith will be officiating the service.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019