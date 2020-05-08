|
William "Billy" Harris
Erin - William "Billy" Marshall Harris, age 83 of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home.
Billy entered this life on February 8, 1937 in Houston County, TN, son to the late Enloe and Martha Harris. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Army and attended Arlington Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Billy had a passion for woodworking and was owner and operator of Harris Body Shop.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Parker Harris; sisters, Gladys Jewel Marakis and Frances Rising.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Tanya Pryor (Derek), and grandchildren, Will and Larahlyn Pryor.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Pryor, Kevin Grant, Creg Parker, Ken Parker, Bill Parker, and Dylan Parker.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 8 to May 9, 2020