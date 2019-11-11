|
William James Allen
Clarksville - William "Al" Allen, 57 of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence.
Al was born on February 23, 1962 in Winona, Mississippi to the union of Leroy Allen, Sr. and Juanita Elam Allen.
He entered the military in 1981 and served 22 years. Al retired in 2003 as a Master Sergeant.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Hooker Funeral Home, 723 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday November 14, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1833 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.
Memorial visitation at Winona Baptist Church 11 AM - 1 PM Saturday. The final resting place will be Forest Hill Cemetery in Winona, Mississippi. Services will be provided by Sanders and Sanders Funeral Home.
