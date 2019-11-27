Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Dover - William Dean Knott, 1st SGT USA, Retired, age 79, of Dover, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 29, 1940, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Otis and Jeanette Clinard Knott. First Sgt. Knott was a decorated veteran that served for almost 22 years with many accommodations to include, The Air Medal with the 1st Calvary Division Airmobile unit, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Bronze Star Medal, Expert Riffle, Meritorious Service Medal, and more.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Anna Crimmins and brother, Donnie Knott. Survivors include his wife Eva Knott, San Francisco, CA, son, James Knott, Dover, TN, daughter, Connie Baumeister, Erial, NJ, brothers, Ken Knott, Bunker Hill, IL, Roger Knott, Columbia, TN, sisters, Joyce Baker, Ocean City, MD, Sandra Paschall, Paris, TN, Lois Keel, Dover, TN, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30th, at 12:00 pm at Anglin Funeral Home, with entombment at Parker Cross Road Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at 10:00 am until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
