Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia Street Baptist Church
William L. Johnson


1932 - 2019
William L. Johnson Obituary
William L. Johnson

Clarksville - Age 87 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, November 6, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West. William L. Johnson was born on January 2, 1932 in Paducah, KY to the late William and Flora Hudspett Johnson. William is preceded in death by his parents, his twin, and brothers Howard and James Johnson and sisters Lena Young, Gertrude Stevenson, and Izora Connor. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 26 years Shirley Murrill Johnson, Clarksville, TN; brother, Martin (Betty) Johnson of Hopkinsville, KY and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
