William "Billy" Manners Jr.
Clarksville - William "Billy" Manners Jr., 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 24, 2020 at Centennial Hospital.
Billy was born on February 29, 1960 to William L. Manners Sr. and Dorothy Riggins Manners.
Billy was a house builder, he worked for Corey Kennedy also Bill Mace and Chris Blackwell.
Billy is survived by his parents, William L. Manners Sr. and Dorothy Riggins Manners; wife, Cathy Tumm Manners; son, Cody Baggett; daughters, Dana (David) Foster, and Shannon (Chris) Malugin; brother, Ronnie Manners; sister, Connie (Henry) Bearden; grandchildren, Colby, Charlie, Colin and Alyssa; great grandchild, Bella.
There will be a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 27, 2020 with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church and he loved his church family. He wanted everyone to meet him in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hilldale Baptist House of Hope, 2001 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37043
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
