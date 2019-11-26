|
Dr. William Mitchell
Clarksville - Dr. William Jerome Mitchell, retired University of Georgia Professor of English, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Clarksville Nursing and Rehab.
Born in Chattanooga, TN, on October 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Emerson Lee and Marie Dick Mitchell.
He attended the Baylor School of Chattanooga, graduating as Valedictorian in 1953. His special talents were in music. After Baylor, he attended the Eastman School of Music. He later received a B.A. Degree from Emory University. He did graduate work in English Literature at the University of Bonn, in Germany, and received his MA. And PhD Degrees from Duke University.
As a professor, he was best known to students for his courses in Chaucer, which he taught on every level.
His publications on the poet Thomas Hoccleve, a follower of Chaucer, and on Sir Walter Scott's Operas, received much recognition.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John Lee and Cornelia Cunningham Mitchell, and their children and grandchildren.
He was a former Member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chattanooga. Burial will take place in Chattanooga at a later date.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019