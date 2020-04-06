Resources
William Nelson Rubel


1947 - 2020
William Nelson Rubel Obituary
William Nelson Rubel

William Nelson Rubel was born on September 13, 1947 in Topeka, KS. After a hard-fought battle with COVID-19, he passed away April 3, 2020 at Tennova Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, William E., Betty Joan Rubel and step mother Marguerite Rubel. He is survived by his brothers, Tom and Randy Rubel and step sister Linda Farmer Lee; his children Jimmy Shasteen (Julie Shasteen) and Kristen Shields (Tim Shields); grandchildren Aimee, James and Autumn Shasteen, Jareth and Gabriel Phelps and Atlas and Jackson Shields as well as numerous extended families.

With a father as a Major in the United States Airforce, the family traveled extensively before settling in Clarksville in 1962. While attending Clarksville High School, Bill enjoyed athletics earning varsity lettering in football and track. Following graduation, Bill enlisted in the United State Navy in 1967. He served honorably in Vietnam 1969-1970 flying in the P3 Orion with patrol squadron 22; he was awarded the Air Medal by the Commander of the Seventh Fleet. He continued his service in the Navy reserves retiring in 1993 as an Aviation Ordnance man First Class. As a civilian, Bill retired from Anheuser-Busch after 28 years of service.

He loved all things history and would eagerly engage in conversation with anyone who would listen. He will be remembered for his smile, his laugh, crazy personality and love of animals. He leaves a void in our hearts and will truly be missed.

Due to these unprecedented times, the family will have a private service and he will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to be made in his memory to the COVID-19 Response Fund,

www.COVID19ResponseFund.org
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
