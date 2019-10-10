|
William P. Graves (Ret. Major US Army)
Bowling Green - William P. Graves (Major U.S. Army Reserve Retired) age 96 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Elkton, KY to the late Claude H. and Mary Jane Talley Graves. He was the husband of the late Lucy Day Goodman Graves of Elkton, KY. They were married Dec. 27, 1942. Mr. Graves was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Claude Talley Graves, Cordie Norfleet Graves, Hazel Francis Huston and Vivian Toth. He graduated High School in Guthrie, where he played Basketball. Following high school he attended Western KY State College for three years, before being inducted into the Army as a Commissioned Officer. Served in the South Pacific during World War II. He later retired from the Army Reserve with the rank Major. Mr. Graves also retired from the State of Kentucky Department of Transportation as a Professional Engineer. He was a member of the First Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon in Bowling Green. He is survived by his sons, Phillip Graves and his wife Sarah of Bowling Green and Gary Graves of Alvaton, KY. Several nephews, and nieces. Graveside Services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, October 19 in the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, KY with Military Honors. William P. Graves loved animals, so the family requested in lieu pf flowers donations be made to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society 1925 Old Louisville Road Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019