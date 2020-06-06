William "Darrell" Parchman
Cumberland City - Darrell Parchman age 83 of Cumberland City, TN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Tristar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, at Spring Hill Church with Rev. Richard Neal and Rev. Jacqueline Martin officiating.
The Parchman family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the hour of service on Wednesday at the church.
Darrell entered this life on May 9, 1937 in Stewart County, TN, the eldest son to the late Charles William "Bill" Parchman and Mildred Wilson Parchman.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Irma Dean Ross Parchman, and sons, Scott (Lajuana) Parchman and Jeff (Melissa) Parchman. Darrell also leaves behind his grandchildren, Makalla Parchman, Timothy (Amanda) Parchman, Samantha (Alec) Lyle and Trapper Parchman, and great-grandchildren, Bianca Waxman, Ely Parchman, Israel Pulley, Jaylin Parchman, Will Lyle, Morgan Lyle, and Logan Lyle. Darrell is also survived by his brother, Dean (Ruth) Parchman, and sister, Mary (Guinn) Nolen.
After high school, Darrell joined the U.S. Army and attained the rank of sergeant while proudly serving his country in Germany; Fort Riley, KS; Fort Polk, LA; and Korea. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Darrell was employed by Southern Gage as a machinist until his retirement. Darrell was also a gifted carpenter and woodworker. During retirement, Darrell enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and taking his 5 mile walks in the Grices Creek Community. Darrell especially enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. Darrell was also active in Spring Hill Church's charitable fundraisers and other church activities.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Hill Church, Bethesda Mission, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.