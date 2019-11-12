Services
William Roy Shelby Obituary
William Roy Shelby

Mt. Vernon, IL - William Roy Shelby, age 59, of Mt. Vernon, IL, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence.

William was born August 13, 1960, in Clarksville, TN, to Patsy Martin Carranza and the late John William "Bill" Shelby. In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gus Carranza.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 15, at 1:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will be at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, from 10:00 AM until the time of service, at the funeral home.

In addition to his mother, William is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Breeden Frazier; daughter, Chynna (Waylon) Hawkins of Clarksville, TN; brother, Manuel (Erin) Carranza of Nashville, TN; two sisters, Shirley (Edward) Rice of Hopkinsville, KY and Lisa Shelby of Angola, IN; and one grandchild, Ellie Hawkins.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
