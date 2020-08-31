William Scott Russell
Erin - "What do you think? If a man has a hundred sheep, and one of them goes astray, does he not leave the ninety-nine and go to the mountains to seek the one that is straying? Matthew 18:12
Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Ted Denny and Pastor Gary Kenney will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Place of rest will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Erin, TN.
Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Scott, age 45, of Erin, TN formerly of Dickson County, died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Davidson County, son of William W. Russell and Brenda Morgan Russell. He was a graduate of Dickson County Senior High School, Class of 1994.
First and foremost he loved his God, his wife, his family and his church. He received the calling to preach the gospel several years back and it was his heart's passion to see the lost saved. He wanted to reach people from all walks of life in healing their spiritual health. He was a painter by trade, but his passion was pastoring his church, The Garden Church in Clarksville, TN.
Scott loved hunting mule deer, elk, and turkey and loved the state of Colorado. He loved the out of doors and enjoyed all of God's creations. A few words that really described Scott was kind, generous, goofy and could enjoy much pleasure instigating practical jokes.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Freda Brady Russell of Erin, TN, his daughter, Tabitha Lynn Dunavant of Erin, TN, his parents, William W. and Brenda Morgan Russell of White Bluff, TN, his sister, Misty Russell of White Bluff, TN, his three grandchildren, Emma Lynn Dunavant, Caylee Dianne Dunavant and Elijah Scott Dunavant and his one and only special niece, Brela.
A man who has friends must himself be friendly, But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. Proverbs 18:24
