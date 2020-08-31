1/1
William Scott Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Scott Russell

Erin - "What do you think? If a man has a hundred sheep, and one of them goes astray, does he not leave the ninety-nine and go to the mountains to seek the one that is straying? Matthew 18:12

Funeral services will be conducted Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Ted Denny and Pastor Gary Kenney will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Place of rest will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Erin, TN.

Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Scott, age 45, of Erin, TN formerly of Dickson County, died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born in Davidson County, son of William W. Russell and Brenda Morgan Russell. He was a graduate of Dickson County Senior High School, Class of 1994.

First and foremost he loved his God, his wife, his family and his church. He received the calling to preach the gospel several years back and it was his heart's passion to see the lost saved. He wanted to reach people from all walks of life in healing their spiritual health. He was a painter by trade, but his passion was pastoring his church, The Garden Church in Clarksville, TN.

Scott loved hunting mule deer, elk, and turkey and loved the state of Colorado. He loved the out of doors and enjoyed all of God's creations. A few words that really described Scott was kind, generous, goofy and could enjoy much pleasure instigating practical jokes.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Freda Brady Russell of Erin, TN, his daughter, Tabitha Lynn Dunavant of Erin, TN, his parents, William W. and Brenda Morgan Russell of White Bluff, TN, his sister, Misty Russell of White Bluff, TN, his three grandchildren, Emma Lynn Dunavant, Caylee Dianne Dunavant and Elijah Scott Dunavant and his one and only special niece, Brela.

A man who has friends must himself be friendly, But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. Proverbs 18:24

Services under the direction of the TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, Dickson,TN 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved